Wozniacki speaks of horror at Copenhagen shootings

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts after being defeated by Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during an award ceremony after their Pan Pacific Open women's singles final tennis match in Tokyo September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

DUBAI (Reuters) - Caroline Wozniacki talked on Sunday of her horror and sadness at the shootings in Denmark, which happened close to where the tennis champion grew up in Copenhagen.

The country’s leading sports personality, speaking at the Dubai Championships, described events in her home city as “horrible” and “very scary” after hearing of the shootings over the weekend which left two civilians dead and five police wounded.

”I spoke to my brother and he’s safe,“ Wozniacki told reporters. ”It’s horrible what is happening. It is very scary to have shootings like that close to where you grew up. It’s sad really.

”I don’t think about it and I don’t want anyone to have a control over me. I just live my life and what is meant to be will be. It’s meant to be a shooting somewhere then that’s what it is.

“I just enjoy what I do and try not to think about it. When something like that happens so close to home you realize that it is really not all that great. Some of my best friends live two minutes from where the shooting happened. It’s very scary.”

Wozniacki, the former world number one and two-time U.S. Open finalist, was speaking before the Dubai event, where she faces a stiff test to win her first event since July’s Istanbul Cup.

The late, abrupt withdrawal of Serena Williams due to illness robbed the $2.5 million event of some of its luster but has made the other star attraction Wozniacki’s path a little easier.

Yet the Dane’s road to Saturday’s final is still fraught with danger. Should she overcome former U.S. Open champion Stosur, she could face 2014 Dubai runner-up Alize Cornet.

World number 10 Angelique Kerber could then await in the quarter-finals before a potential last-four showdown with top seed Simona Halep.

Yet Wozniacki, who is back in the world’s top five, has still been making more headlines with her off-court activities than her tennis recently.

The former fiancée of world number one golfer Rory McIlroy appeared in this month’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

“I was a bit nervous before the shoot as I did not know what to expect, but the whole crew were amazing,” said Wozniacki.

“They made me feel at home from the start and the photographer was unbelievable. I’ve never shot with anyone that was so enthusiastic.”