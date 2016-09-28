Great One set to take NHL's Centennial spotlight
TORONTO Wayne Gretzky emerged from the sidelines back into the hockey spotlight on Tuesday when he was introduced as the official ambassador to the NHL's Centennial Celebration.
Angelique Kerber suffered her first defeat as world number one when Petra Kvitova beat her 6-7(10) 7-5 6-4 in a marathon third- round match at the Wuhan Open in China on Wednesday.
German top seed Kerber saved three set points before a forehand error from Czech Kvitova handed the U.S. Open champion a tense first-set tiebreak.
But Kvitova, showing the battling qualities that have brought her two Wimbledon titles, fought back to force a decider.
Kvitova, seeded 14th, broke Kerber early in the third set to lead 4-2 and despite struggling with cramp, she held her nerve to convert her seventh match point after three hours and 20 minutes on court.
"At the end I think there is no loser. I did everything today. I was fighting until the end," Kerber told reporters.
Kvitova will face Britain's Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
BEIJING Former Denver Bronco and Indianapolis Colt quarterback Peyton Manning helped promote American football in China on Wednesday, meeting young aspiring players ahead of the launch of the country's new league.
TORONTO Canada drew first blood in the best-of-three World Cup of Hockey final on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory that brought Team Europe's Cinderella run a step closer to striking midnight.