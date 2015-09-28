Sharapova's return from injury cut short by wrist trouble

Russia's Maria Sharapova wipes her face as she plays against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova during their women's singles match at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament, Hubei province, China, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

(Reuters) - Maria Sharapova’s return from injury after an almost three-month break was cut short on Monday after the world number three suffered a wrist injury at the Wuhan Open in China.

The Russian, who missed the entire U.S. hardcourt season with a leg injury, was into a deciding set against Czech player Barbora Strycova when she called for the trainer.

Despite playing on for another couple of games she quit while leading 7-6(1) 6-7(4) 2-1.

The former world number one had not played a match since losing to Serena Williams in the Wimbledon semi-finals in July.