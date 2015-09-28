Sharapova's return from injury cut short by wrist trouble

(Reuters) - Maria Sharapova’s return from injury after an almost three-month break was cut short on Monday after the world number three suffered a wrist injury at the Wuhan Open in China.
The Russian, who missed the entire U.S. hardcourt season with a leg injury, was into a deciding set against Czech player Barbora Strycova when she called for the trainer.
Despite playing on for another couple of games she quit while leading 7-6(1) 6-7(4) 2-1.
The former world number one had not played a match since losing to Serena Williams in the Wimbledon semi-finals in July.
Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Martyn Herman