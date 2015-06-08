FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wawrinka climbs to world number four, Nadal down to 10
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 8, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Wawrinka climbs to world number four, Nadal down to 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 7/6/15 Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka in the locker room with the trophy after winning the men's final Action Images via Reuters/Christophe Saidi/FFT/Pool Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - French Open champion Stan Wawrinka has moved up five places to number four in the official ATP world rankings released on Monday.

But Spain’s Rafa Nadal, beaten in the quarter-finals, has dropped to 10th, his lowest position for 10 years.

Wawrinka described his four-set victory in the Paris final over world number one Novak Djokovic as “the match of my life”.

It enabled the 30-year-old Swiss to shoot up from number nine, while Nadal tumbled the other way after going out at the quarter-final stage to Djokovic in a tournament he has won nine times.

Maria Sharapova dropped two places in the WTA rankings to number four following her fourth-round defeat at Roland Garros, with the Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova replacing her at number two ahead of Simona Halep.

Kvitova’s compatriot Lucie Safarova, the runner-up in Paris to number one Serena Williams, rose six places to a career-best seventh.

Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.