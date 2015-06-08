Wawrinka climbs to world number four, Nadal down to 10

LONDON (Reuters) - French Open champion Stan Wawrinka has moved up five places to number four in the official ATP world rankings released on Monday.
But Spain’s Rafa Nadal, beaten in the quarter-finals, has dropped to 10th, his lowest position for 10 years.
Wawrinka described his four-set victory in the Paris final over world number one Novak Djokovic as “the match of my life”.
It enabled the 30-year-old Swiss to shoot up from number nine, while Nadal tumbled the other way after going out at the quarter-final stage to Djokovic in a tournament he has won nine times.
Maria Sharapova dropped two places in the WTA rankings to number four following her fourth-round defeat at Roland Garros, with the Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova replacing her at number two ahead of Simona Halep.
Kvitova’s compatriot Lucie Safarova, the runner-up in Paris to number one Serena Williams, rose six places to a career-best seventh.
Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond