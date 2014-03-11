Wozniacki postpones search for coach as dad rejoins team

Mar 9, 2014; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) during her march Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ) against in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports - RTR3GCXS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s former world number one Caroline Wozniacki is in no hurry to find a permanent new coach with her father Piotr again playing a key role in her coaching team.

The 23-year-old has been without a coach since sacking Swede Thomas Hogstedt in January although she has appointed former player Michael Mortensen to help out in the immediate future.

In 2011 Wozniacki asked her father, who had coached her for much of her career, to stand aside but she has yet to find the right coach to help her return to the top of the rankings.

“It sounds like a cliche, but after trying various coaches I’ve found what works best. When my father is there it is safe and fun,” she told Tuesday’s edition of the Politiken newspaper.

“I won’t go out and get a new coach in my team at any price. One thing I’ve learned is that a coach shouldn’t just be good professionally. Because we are so close when we travel, we have to click personally,” she added in the interview.

Mortensen will work alongside Wozniacki, who is engaged to golfer Rory McIlroy, and her father to prepare the 2009 U.S. Open finalist for future tournaments including the event in Miami which starts next week.

On Tuesday, Wozniacki lost 6-3 6-1 to Serbia’s Jelena Jankovic in the fourth round at Indian Wells.

Although she has never won a grand slam event, Wozniacki has claimed 21 WTA singles titles, which has given her financial security and the chance to enjoy playing.

“When I became world number one I’d pretty much never experienced adversity. I’d won so much since my junior years, it was a different feeling to lose, and that things didn’t work took some time to process,” she said.

“I‘m in a situation where I do not have to think about money, everything I achieve from now on is just a plus. It’s about enjoying it, you only live once.”

Wozniacki also stressed her desire to rediscover the motivation that led her to the top of the world rankings.

“When you start playing, everything is new and it’s easy to find the motivation. Now, it’s about finding the desire to play - and if you don’t have that, you may as well give up.”