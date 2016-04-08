FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wozniacki ruled out of Istanbul tournament
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 8, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Wozniacki ruled out of Istanbul tournament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 26, 2016; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Caroline Wozniacki hits a forehand against Elina Svitolina (not pictured) during day five of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki will miss this month’s Istanbul Cup tournament after suffering an ankle injury.

“Rolled my ankle during practice today, very sad to miss Fed Cup and Istanbul, but I’ll be back soon,” the 25-year-old Dane said on Twitter on Friday.

Wozniacki, now down at 24th in the rankings after a disappointing showing at Indian Wells and Miami, was scheduled to play for her country in the Fed Cup Group II seven team round-robin tournament next weekend in Cairo.

She won the Istanbul title in 2014.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.