FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Mattek-Sands dethrones Mirza as world number one in doubles
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 7, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 7 months ago

Mattek-Sands dethrones Mirza as world number one in doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States hits a shot to Johanna Konta of Great Britain on day one of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - American Bethanie Mattek-Sands will rise to number one in the world when the WTA doubles rankings are released on Monday.

Mattek-Sands sealed top spot after winning her 23rd WTA doubles title in Brisbane on Saturday with partner Sania Mirza.

She ended her Indian partner's 91-week reign as world number one.

"Being number one is something that you dream of from the time you pick up a racket," Mattek-Sands, whose daring outfits and knee-high socks mark her out from the crowd, told the WTA.

"You're not given number one -- you have to earn it and I feel really proud of myself for getting there."

Mirza added: "I feel like I'm handing over the Miss World No 1 crown. Congratulations to her for becoming No 1. She has had an amazing year.",

Mattek-Sands has won three grand slam doubles titles all with Czech Lucie Safarova -- the most recent coming at last year's U.S. Open.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.