Sharapova withdraws from Toronto tournament
#Sports News
August 8, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 2 years ago

Sharapova withdraws from Toronto tournament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Maria Sharapova’s U.S. Open preparations took a major blow with the Russian world number two forced to withdraw from next week’s WTA event in Toronto.

The 28-year-old Russian withdrew due to a right leg strain, tournament organizers said on Friday.

Sharapova has not played since she lost to world number one Serena Williams in the Wimbledon semi-finals on July 9 and played just 10 tournament so far this year.

The Rogers Cup in Toronto is a key stop on the North American hardcourt circuit before the year’s final grand slam at Flushing Meadows in New York from Aug. 31-Sept 13.

Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
