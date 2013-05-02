Teradata profit falls 35 pct as demand for data analytics slips

(Reuters) - Teradata Corp (TDC.N) reported a 35 percent fall in quarterly profit due to lower demand for its products that help companies store and analyze large amounts of data.

Net income fell to $59 million, or 35 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $91 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents per share.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $587 million. Sales in its software and hardware products fell 19 percent to $249 million.