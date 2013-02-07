Disappointing Teradata forecast pushes shares down 7 percent

(Reuters) - Data storage and analytics company Teradata Corp (TDC.N) forecast a 2013 profit that could miss estimates as American customers continued to keep budgets on a short leash, sending its shares down as much as 7 percent.

Total revenue would likely fall in the first quarter, the company said on a conference call with analysts. Americas account for close to two-thirds of total sales.

Shares of the Dayton, Ohio-based company, which has risen 6 percent in the last month, fell to $61.80 in early morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

“As we enter into 2013, some of the macroeconomic headwinds ... especially in the Americas, are continuing,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Koehler said.

“Customers in the Americas are continuing to tighten their belts to delay purchases or buy in smaller increments,” he said.

Teradata, whose customers include Dell Inc DELL.O, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and DirecTV Group DTV.O, expects full-year earnings of $3.05 to $3.20 per share, excluding items.

It expects revenue to rise about 6 percent to 10 percent in 2013, translating to $2.89 billion to $3.04 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Teradata’s net profit rose to $112 million, or 66 cents per share in the fourth quarter, from $98 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 79 cents per share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $740 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 74 cents per share on revenue of $723.5 million.