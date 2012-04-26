FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teradyne shares up on bright 2nd-quarter view
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
April 26, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Teradyne shares up on bright 2nd-quarter view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Teradyne Inc (TER.N) rose as much as 7 percent on Thursday, after the chip testing equipment company posted quarterly results ahead of analysts’ expectations and projected significant growth for the current quarter.

The company, which makes tools used by chipmakers and foundry customers to test run their semiconductors, said the fast-growing mobile phone and communications market is driving growth.

It forecast an adjusted profit between 53 cents and 62 cents per share for the second quarter on revenue of $490 million to $530 million. Analysts on average were looking for a 37 cent a share profit on $412.8 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares rose to $18.01 to be among the top percentage gainers on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning.

Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.