a year ago
July 19, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Konecranes seeks EU approval with concessions over Terex deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS - Finnish crane maker Konecranes KCR1V.HE has offered concessions in efforts to secure EU antitrust approval for its 1.1-billion-euro ($1.22 billion) takeover bid for U.S. peer Terex Corp's (TEX.N) cranes business.

Konecranes submitted its proposal on July 15, according to a filing on the European Commission website on Tuesday. The EU competition authority is expected to seek feedback from third parties before deciding whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a full investigation.

The Commission delayed its decision on the deal to Aug. 8 from July 25.

Terex's cranes business, which services ports and factories, has manufacturing operations in 16 countries.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Susan Thomas

