Alaska Air says making 'good progress' on Virgin merger review
WASHINGTON Alaska Air Group Inc was making "good progress" in talks with the Justice Department on a planned merger with Virgin America Inc , an Alaska spokeswoman said on Friday.
Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw and Co said it may make a non-binding proposal for SunEdison Inc's (SUNEQ.PK) stake in Terraform Power Inc (TERP.O), according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
D.E. Shaw and Co was evaluating various deals with the two companies which could result in a controlling stake in Terraform Power. (bit.ly/2egBvvm)
In August, Reuters reported that the hedge fund manager was weighing a bid for SunEdison's controlling stake in TerraForm Power, the bankrupt company's most valuable asset, according to sources.
TerraForm Global Inc (GLBL.O) and TerraForm Power Inc (TERP.O), the "yieldcos" of bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc, said in September that they were exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of their entire business.
FLORENCE, Italy Microsoft sought EU antitrust approval on Friday for its $26 billion bid for social network LinkedIn, a spokesman said on Friday, kicking off a month-long review by regulators of its largest deal.
WARSAW Italy's UniCredit is close to selling most of its controlling stake in one of Poland's largest banks to state-run insurer PZU for nearly $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.