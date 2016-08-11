SunEdison's 'yieldcos' delay filing quarterly reports

(Reuters) - TerraForm Power Inc (TERP.O) and TerraForm Global Inc (GLBL.O), the "yieldcos" of bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc (SUNEQ.PK), said they would delay filing their second-quarter earnings reports.

Both yieldcos, which are yet to file their annual reports for the year ended Dec. 31 and their first-quarter reports, said on Wednesday they would take additional time to finalize their financial statements.

The companies' second-quarter ended on June 30.

TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global said in their regulatory filings that they had identified "material weaknesses" in their internal controls over financial reporting due to SunEdison.

SunEdison had delayed its filings after identifying "material weaknesses" in its financial reporting, primarily related to problems with a newly implemented IT system.

The company also said it was conducting an internal investigation into its financial position.

"Yieldcos" are publicly traded units that hold renewable energy assets, including those bought from the parent company.