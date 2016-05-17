FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TerraForm Global delays first-quarter report
May 17, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

TerraForm Global delays first-quarter report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - TerraForm Global Inc (GLBL.O), a unit of bankrupt U.S. solar energy company SunEdison Inc (SUNEQ.PK), said it could not file its report for the quarter ended March 31.

TerraForm Global, one of SunEdison’s “yieldcos”, said it has not yet filed its financial report for 2015. The company said in April its lenders had agreed to give it another month to file its annual report after it missed the March 30 deadline.

The company said on Tuesday it was continuing to see if SunEdison’s delay in filing its annual report could affect TerraForm Global’s reports.

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru

