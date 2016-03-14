FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Highland Terrier wins Best in Show at UK's Crufts
March 14, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

West Highland Terrier wins Best in Show at UK's Crufts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Handler Marie Burns poses with Devon, the West Highland white terrier, after winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A West Highland Terrier named “Geordie Girl” won “Best in Show” at the 2016 Crufts dog show on Sunday. 

    More than 22,000 dogs took part in the four-day competition at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, central England -- the 125th year of the show.

    “To win ‘Best in Show’, I don’t think you can find the words to describe it, it’s just unreal,” Marie Burns, the owner of “Geordie Girl”, also known as “Devon”, said.

    “I mean I think it’s every dog show exhibitor’s dream to be standing here, and you just don’t think it’s ever going to happen to you, and I don’t think it will sink it until I watch it on TV.”

