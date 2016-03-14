West Highland Terrier wins Best in Show at UK's Crufts

A West Highland Terrier named “Geordie Girl” won “Best in Show” at the 2016 Crufts dog show on Sunday.
More than 22,000 dogs took part in the four-day competition at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, central England -- the 125th year of the show.
“To win ‘Best in Show’, I don’t think you can find the words to describe it, it’s just unreal,” Marie Burns, the owner of “Geordie Girl”, also known as “Devon”, said.
“I mean I think it’s every dog show exhibitor’s dream to be standing here, and you just don’t think it’s ever going to happen to you, and I don’t think it will sink it until I watch it on TV.”