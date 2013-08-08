Two arrested in Saudi on suspicion of planning attacks: SPA

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Two suspects have been arrested in Saudi Arabia after exchanging information about imminent suicide attacks in the region through social media, the official Saudi news agency reported on Thursday.
The two men, one from Chad and the other a Yemeni, are being interrogated after their arrest in relation to conversations they had on social media forums with militants abroad, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said citing an official at the interior ministry.
