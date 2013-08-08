FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two arrested in Saudi on suspicion of planning attacks: SPA
August 8, 2013 / 5:31 PM / in 4 years

Two arrested in Saudi on suspicion of planning attacks: SPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Two suspects have been arrested in Saudi Arabia after exchanging information about imminent suicide attacks in the region through social media, the official Saudi news agency reported on Thursday.

The two men, one from Chad and the other a Yemeni, are being interrogated after their arrest in relation to conversations they had on social media forums with militants abroad, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said citing an official at the interior ministry.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Michael Roddy

