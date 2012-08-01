FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympus says Terumo sues for $85 million over share loss
August 1, 2012 / 8:35 AM / 5 years ago

Olympus says Terumo sues for $85 million over share loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man sits near a logo of Japan's Olympus Corp at the company headquarters in Tokyo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Olympus Corp said on Wednesday it had received a lawsuit filed by Terumo Corp over loss of its shareholder value.

Olympus said Terumo, a Japanese medical device maker, is demanding to be compensated for a loss of around 6.6 billion yen ($84.5 million) on its shareholding.

The loss followed a plunge in Olympus’s share price after an accounting scandal came to light last year.

Camera and endoscope maker Olympus said it does not expect any other similar lawsuits.

Terumo holds a 2.5 percent stake in Olympus and has proposed to invest 50 billion yen in cash-strapped Olympus.

($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson

