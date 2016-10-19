Terumo shares up 2 percent on news it will buy U.S. firms' medical devices

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Terumo Corp (4543.T) rose on Wednesday morning after two U.S. companies said they will sell some of their medical devices to the Japanese medical equipment maker.

Terumo rose 2.3 percent to 4,040 yen in early trade, the highest level since Sept. 9.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), which is in the process of buying St. Jude Medical Inc STJ.N for $25 billion, said the companies would sell some of their medical devices to Terumo Corp for about $1.12 billion.