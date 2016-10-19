FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Terumo shares up 2 percent on news it will buy U.S. firms' medical devices
October 19, 2016 / 12:20 AM / 10 months ago

Terumo shares up 2 percent on news it will buy U.S. firms' medical devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Terumo Corp (4543.T) rose on Wednesday morning after two U.S. companies said they will sell some of their medical devices to the Japanese medical equipment maker.

Terumo rose 2.3 percent to 4,040 yen in early trade, the highest level since Sept. 9.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), which is in the process of buying St. Jude Medical Inc STJ.N for $25 billion, said the companies would sell some of their medical devices to Terumo Corp for about $1.12 billion.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
