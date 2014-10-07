FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco asks fifth senior executive to step aside: FT report
October 7, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Tesco asks fifth senior executive to step aside: FT report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British grocer Tesco (TSCO.L) has asked a fifth senior executive to step aside as it investigates an estimated 250 million pounds ($402 million) overstatement of its first-half profit, the Financial Times reported.

Citing people familiar with the situation, the FT said Tesco asked Kevin Grace, commercial director, to step aside on Monday.

Tesco declined to comment on the report.

Tesco revealed the overstatement on Sept. 22 when the initial four directors were suspended.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter

