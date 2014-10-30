Tesco confirms Serious Fraud Office investigation

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco confirmed on Wednesday that the Serious Fraud Office had begun a full investigation into accounting practices at the company.

Tesco was already being investigated by financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), after the group revealed the discovery of a 263 million pounds ($424 million) accounting hole.

Releasing a statement in response to media reports, Tesco said on Wednesday the FCA’s investigation would now end and be replaced by the SFO probe.