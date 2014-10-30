FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco confirms Serious Fraud Office investigation
#Business News
October 30, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Tesco confirms Serious Fraud Office investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco confirmed on Wednesday that the Serious Fraud Office had begun a full investigation into accounting practices at the company.

Tesco was already being investigated by financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), after the group revealed the discovery of a 263 million pounds ($424 million) accounting hole.

Releasing a statement in response to media reports, Tesco said on Wednesday the FCA’s investigation would now end and be replaced by the SFO probe.

Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton

