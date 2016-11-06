FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Fraud alerts causes UK's Tesco Bank to block some bank cards
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 6, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 10 months ago

Fraud alerts causes UK's Tesco Bank to block some bank cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The head office of Tesco is seen in Cheshunt, in southern England January 8, 2015.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Tesco Bank said on Sunday that it had blocked some customers' bank cards after a fraud prevention system identified suspicious activity on a number of accounts.

"We have taken steps to protect a small proportion of customers’ current accounts from fraud following an alert yesterday," a Tesco bank spokesperson said.

The bank, wholly owned by supermarket chain Tesco, says it has nearly 8 million customer accounts. It did not specify how many had been affected.

Affected customers would continue to be able to access their accounts online and make certain types of transaction using their cards, the bank said.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.