Tesco hires Citigroup as joint corporate broker
October 22, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

Tesco hires Citigroup as joint corporate broker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Citigroup logo is pictured from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco Plc said it hired Citigroup Inc as joint corporate broker, replacing Deutsche Bank.

Citigroup will work alongside existing broker Barclays Plc, Tesco said.

The move follows a shake-up of the food retailer’s business, which saw a new finance chief parachuted in and the replacement of its old auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, with Deloitte.

Tesco said last September it had overstated first-half profits by 250 million pounds ($385 million) due to incorrectly booking payments from suppliers, a figure it later raised to 263 million pounds.

The scandal led to the suspension, then exit, of several senior executives, and sparked investigations by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office, accounting watchdog the Financial Reporting Council and a grocery industry watchdog.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

