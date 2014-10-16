FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buffett cuts Tesco stake to below 3 percent
October 16, 2014 / 8:58 AM / 3 years ago

Buffett cuts Tesco stake to below 3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett listens to a shareholder at the Berkshire-owned Borsheims jewelry store where Buffett was selling jewelry as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

LONDON (Reuters) - Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman and chief executive of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, has cut his vehicle’s stake in troubled British grocer Tesco to below 3 percent, according to a stock market notification.

The filing, published on Thursday, said that on Oct. 13 Berkshire reduced its Tesco holding to “less than 3 percent”.

Earlier this month Buffett said Berkshire’s investment in Tesco was a “huge mistake.”

Berkshire had a roughly 3.96 percent stake in Tesco’s shares, according to an early May regulatory filing.

Tesco is reeling from an accountancy scandal and a downturn in trading. Its shares have fallen 48 percent so far this year.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment

