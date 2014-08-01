Tesco's Leahy legacy: where did all the directors go?

LONDON (Reuters) - When Terry Leahy retired as Tesco chief executive in March 2011 after 14 years in the top job he left successor Philip Clarke what he called “one of the strongest leadership teams in the world of retailing”.

Clarke, unceremoniously dumped last week, leaves his successor Dave Lewis no-one from the upper reaches of that team.

Where are they now?

TERRY LEAHY

Currently chairman of B&M European Value Retail, the discount variety stores retailer, and a senior adviser with private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

DAVID REID, CHAIRMAN

Retired and succeeded by Richard Broadbent Nov. 30, 2011.

PHILIP CLARKE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Clarke’s three-year reign ended with a second profit warning. After 40 years at the firm he will hand over to Lewis on Oct. 1 but support the transition until Jan. 1, 2015.

TIM MASON, DEPUTY CEO/PRESIDENT AND CEO OF FRESH & EASY

A 30-year Tesco career ended on Dec. 5, 2012, when Clarke pulled the plug on the loss-making Fresh & Easy chain in the United States. Is currently managing director of operations at private equity firm Sun Capital Partners and chairman of clothing retailer Bonmarche.

DAVID POTTS, ASIA CEO

Retired after 39-year Tesco career on June 30, 2012.

RICHARD BRASHER, CEO OF UK AND IRELAND

Left March 15, 2012, ending a 25-year Tesco career, with Clarke saying: “You can’t have two captains in a team.” Is currently CEO of South African grocer Pick n Pay.

ANDREW HIGGINSON, CEO RETAIL SERVICES

Stepped-down Sept. 1, 2012, after 15 years at the firm. Is currently chairman of clothing retailer N Brown Group. Will join grocer Morrisons as deputy chairman and chairman designate on Oct. 1.

LAURIE MCILWEE, FINANCE DIRECTOR

Resigned April 4, 2014, after 14 years at the grocer, five as CFO. Will leave firm Oct. 3.

LUCY NEVILLE-ROLFE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CORPORATE AND LEGAL AFFAIRS

Retired Jan. 2, 2013, after 15 years with Tesco.