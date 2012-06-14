FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco buys digital music business for $17 million
June 14, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Tesco buys digital music business for $17 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British group Tesco (TSCO.L), the world’s third-biggest retailer, has paid 10.8 million pounds ($17 million) to buy a digital music business, in a move which forms part of its plan to develop a presence in the online entertainment market.

The supermarket group, which recently launched a 1 billion pound recovery program to stem a decline in its share of the British market, said on Thursday it would acquire a 91 percent stake in WE7, a free-to-listen, personalized internet radio service.

The acquisition will build on last year’s purchase of online movie provider blinkbox, Tesco said, and was part of a strategy to build a foothold in the digital entertainment market.

Shares in Tesco, which accounts for about one in every 10 pounds spent in British shops, were up 0.3 percent to 304.9 pence at 1038 EDT, valuing the company at about 24.4 billion pounds.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
