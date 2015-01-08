FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Tesco announces raft of measures to boost balance sheet
January 8, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Tesco announces raft of measures to boost balance sheet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tesco’s new chief executive announced initial measures on Thursday to strengthen the balance sheet, including cost cuts, no final dividend for 2014/15, lower capital expenditure and asset disposals.

Here is a summary of the main steps. Tesco also said further initiatives were under consideration, without elaborating.

CUTS

- Savings of around 250 million pounds ($377 million) a year expected from restructuring of central overheads, simplification of store management structures and increased working hour flexibility at a one-off cost of 300 million pounds.

- Closure of Cheshunt headquarters planned in 2016, with Welwyn Garden City office to become UK and group headquarters.

- Capital expenditure budget to be cut to 1 billion pounds in 2015/16 from 2.1 billion in 2014/15.

- 43 unprofitable stores to be closed; store building program to be scaled back.

- no final dividend for 2014/15.

DISPOSALS

- To sell Tesco Broadband and loss-making video streaming service Blinkbox to TalkTalk.

- Appoints advisers to explore options for Dunnhumby, the consumer data gathering company behind the Clubcard loyalty program which is valued at 1-2 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.6637 pounds)

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter

