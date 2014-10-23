Tesco CEO: Don't expect big strategy announcement any time soon

LONDON (Reuters) - Dave Lewis, the new chief executive of Tesco (TSCO.L), said he would not unveil a new strategy for Britain’s biggest retailer in one fell swoop, saying instead changes would unfold for customers.

“I don’t think you should look for me for a point in time when I‘m going to stand up and declare a strategy for Tesco,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“I think this a very dynamic business, and actually I’d like you to feel some of the changes before I talk about them. And also, the idea would be not to give too much insight to my competitors as to what my strategy may be.”

Tesco’s chief financial officer, Alan Stewart, also said he did not see any further charges from the accounting issues discovered in the firm’s first half accounts at this stage.