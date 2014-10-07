FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco chairman considers stepping down: WSJ
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 7, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

Tesco chairman considers stepping down: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign spells out the store name on a Tesco store in Bow, east London August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

(Reuters) - British grocer Tesco Plc’s (TSCO.L) Chairman Richard Broadbent might consider resigning after the investigation into company’s accounting practices is complete, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Broadbent would be ready to step down, if the time was right, the newspaper said citing sources.

Broadbent has hinted to the board members that the right time for his departure might come after the accounting firm Deloitte LLP completes its investigation of profit overstatement, the WSJ reported, citing a source.

Last month Tesco, the world’s No. 3 retailer, suspended its UK boss along with three other senior executives due to accounting mistakes in supplier contracts.

Representatives at Tesco were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.