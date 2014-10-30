FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK fraud prosecutor confirms criminal investigation into Tesco
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 30, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

UK fraud prosecutor confirms criminal investigation into Tesco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) confirmed on Wednesday it had formally launched a criminal investigation into accounting practices at Tesco Plc, Britain’s largest retailer.

The financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), promptly confirmed it was discontinuing its own separate investigation with immediate effect following a consultation with the SFO.

Tesco, which has suffered a string of recent profit warnings and management exits, is being investigated after the retailer overstated first-half profits by $263 million pounds (424 million).

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Clare Hutchison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.