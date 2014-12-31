FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco remuneration committee head to step down
#Business News
December 31, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

Tesco remuneration committee head to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a Tesco supermarket in central London, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - The head of the remuneration committee at scandal-hit British grocer Tesco PLC (TSCO.L), Stuart Chambers, is set to step down, Tesco said on Wednesday.

Deanna Oppenheimer, a non-executive director, will succeed Chambers as chairman of the committee on Jan. 1, the company said.

Chambers has been on Tesco’s board since 2010, and will remain on the board, Tesco said in a statement.

Tesco said in September it had overstated its first half profits by 250 million pounds, an accounting scandal that led to suspension and exit of several senior executives.

Chairman Richard Broadbent is among executives planning to leave the company after an investigation into the accounting scandal is complete.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Galloway and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
