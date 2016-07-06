FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Factbox: Tesla Autopilot crash timeline
#Technology News
July 6, 2016 / 12:04 AM / a year ago

Factbox: Tesla Autopilot crash timeline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Tesla Model S version 7.0 software update containing Autopilot features are demonstrated during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California, U.S. October 14, 2015.Beck Diefenbach/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) began investigating a fatal crash in a Tesla Model S in Florida soon after the May 7 incident and informed federal safety regulators on May 16.

The following is a timeline of related events from disclosures by the company and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

May 4: Tesla announces Q1 results; Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk says Tesla will accelerate Model 3 launch and hike total production by 10 times to 500,000 in 2018.

May 7: Joshua Brown killed in Tesla Model S crash in Florida while the car was in partial self-driving Autopilot mode; death is not made public for nearly eight weeks.

May 16: Tesla informs the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of fatal crash.

May 18: Goldman Sachs upgrades Tesla stock to Buy in the morning.

May 18-19: Tesla registers stock sale; Tesla announces and sells about $1.46 billion in stock.

June 9: Tesla cuts base price of Model S by $10,000; NHTSA discloses it is investigating consumer complaints of suspension failures on Model S.

June 22: Tesla makes all-stock offer worth up to $2.8 billion to acquire rooftop solar installer SolarCity Corp SCTY.O.

June 29: NHTSA informs Tesla that it is launching a preliminary investigation of the May 7 fatal crash.

June 30: NHTSA publicly discloses the Tesla crash investigation.

July 3: Tesla reports Q2 sales and production missed targets; Model S sales down more than 20 percent from Q1.

July 5: Musk tweets that fatal crash "wasn't material" to Tesla.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
