FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tesla will release Autopilot update 'in weeks': Musk
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 31, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Tesla will release Autopilot update 'in weeks': Musk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Tesla Model S version 7.0 software update containing Autopilot features is demonstrated during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California, U.S., October 14, 2015.Beck Diefenbach/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) plans to release an update of its partly automated self-driving system "in a few weeks," Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Improvements to Tesla's Autopilot system, including advanced processing of radar signals, would be detailed in a blog post on the company's website later on Wednesday, the tweet said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a May 7 fatality in Florida in which a driver using Tesla's Autopilot system crashed into a truck.

Tesla’s Autopilot system uses cameras and radar, but not laser-based lidar as some other self-driving systems do. The company said its system would have had trouble distinguishing a white semi-trailer positioned across a road against a bright sky.

Musk was asked on Twitter why the vehicle's radar did not detect the truck. Musk tweeted on June 30 that "radar tunes out what looks like an overhead road sign to avoid false braking events."

In a tweet on Wednesday, Musk said software enhancements to Autopilot will be delivered wirelessly to owners' vehicles.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.