a year ago
Tesla says appears driver's hands not on wheel at time of Montana accident
#Technology News
July 12, 2016 / 9:13 PM / a year ago

Tesla says appears driver's hands not on wheel at time of Montana accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The radar technology of a Tesla Model S containing Autopilot features is pointed out during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California, U.S., October 14, 2015.Beck Diefenbach/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Co said on Tuesday data suggested that a driver's hands were not on the wheel in a recent accident in Montana in which a Model X veered off the road and collided with a post.

The driver had enabled autosteer on an undivided mountain road, a Tesla spokesperson said in a short statement. The company said on Monday that it was looking into the crash.

"No force was detected on the steering wheel for over two minutes after autosteer was engaged," Tesla said, adding that it was contrary to the system's terms of use.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
