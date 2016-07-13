Tesla says appears driver's hands not on wheel at time of Montana accident

The radar technology of a Tesla Model S containing Autopilot features is pointed out during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California, U.S., October 14, 2015.

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Co said on Tuesday data suggested that a driver's hands were not on the wheel in a recent accident in Montana in which a Model X veered off the road and collided with a post.

The driver had enabled autosteer on an undivided mountain road, a Tesla spokesperson said in a short statement. The company said on Monday that it was looking into the crash.

"No force was detected on the steering wheel for over two minutes after autosteer was engaged," Tesla said, adding that it was contrary to the system's terms of use.