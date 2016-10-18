Tesla says Model 3 deliveries for new bookings in 2018

A prototype of the Tesla Model 3 is on display in front of the factory during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II/File Photo

(Reuters) - Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) said on Tuesday customers placing new orders for Model 3 cars will be able to take deliveries only from 2018.

Customers who have already booked a Model 3 will get the car in 2017 as per the company’s original plan, spokeswoman Alexis Georgeson told Reuters.

CNBC had earlier reported that deliveries of all Model 3, including those booked previously, had been pushed to mid-2018 or later. cnb.cx/2ehXuRY