Lufthansa bans Samsung Galaxy Note 7 from all flights
FRANKFURT German flagship carrier Lufthansa said on Tuesday it had banned Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones from all of its flights with immediate effect.
Elon Musk's Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) said on Tuesday customers placing new orders for Model 3 cars will be able to take deliveries only from 2018.
Customers who have already booked a Model 3 will get the car in 2017 as per the company's original plan, spokeswoman Alexis Georgeson told Reuters.
CNBC had earlier reported that deliveries of all Model 3, including those booked previously, had been pushed to mid-2018 or later. cnb.cx/2ehXuRY
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
FRANKFURT German flagship carrier Lufthansa said on Tuesday it had banned Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones from all of its flights with immediate effect.
LONDON/TORONTO William Hill and Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc have abandoned merger talks, leaving the British bookmaker struggling to find a partner in a fast consolidating industry.
International Business Machines Corp posted better-than-expected third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by growth in the company's cloud and analytics businesses.