4 months ago
Chemicals spill at Tesla battery factory, no serious injuries
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
#Environment
April 17, 2017 / 10:51 PM / 4 months ago

Chemicals spill at Tesla battery factory, no serious injuries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO -- The Tesla Gigafactory is shown under construction outside Reno, Nevada May 9, 2015. Picture taken May 9, 2015.James Glover II/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A hazardous material spill at Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada on Monday was being investigated by emergency workers but there were no serious injuries, the company said.

Tesla spokesman Dave Arnold said a drum of "standard construction cleaning solvent" was spilled at a loading dock and a small area of the building was evacuated.

"Out of an abundance of caution, a couple of employees who may have been exposed are being transferred to the local hospital," said Arnold.

He said Tesla anticipated no effect on production.

"There was no threat to the public, no plumes or anything," said Joe Curtis, director of emergency management for Nevada's Storey County. He said the fire department was on the scene identifying the spilled hazardous material.

The factory outside of Sparks, Nevada, has not yet been completed but production has begun on lithium-ion battery cells to be used in Tesla's energy storage products and upcoming Model 3 sedan.

Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by David Gregorio

