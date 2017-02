Tesla chief executive Elon Musk enters the lobby of Trump Tower. Trump named Musk to a business advisory council that will give private-sector input to Trump after he takes office. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Tesla Model S charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in Cabazon, California, U.S. May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

Replying to a question on Twitter regarding whether Tesla plans to launch in India, Musk tweeted: "Hoping for summer this year." (bit.ly/2klQiHm)

Musk did not offer any details on the plans.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)