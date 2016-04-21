FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla CEO Musk: almost 400,000 orders received for new Model 3
April 21, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Tesla CEO Musk: almost 400,000 orders received for new Model 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk stands on the podium as he attends a forum on startups in Hong Kong, China January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

OSLO (Reuters) - Electric car manufacturer Tesla Motors (TSLA.O) has received almost 400,000 orders for its latest car, the model 3 sedan, its CEO said on Thursday.

“We are now almost at 400,000 orders for the model 3,” Elon Musk told a conference held in the Norwegian capital. He added that the interest in the model had “surprised even us”.

On April 7, the company said it had received over 325,000 reservations for the model 3.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

