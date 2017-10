The Tesla logo of a parked vehicle is pictured as people wait in line near a Tesla Motors store to place deposits on the electric car company's mid-priced Model 3 which is expected to cost around $35,000 in Pasadena, California, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

HAWTHORNE, California (Reuters) - Tesla Motors (TSLA.O) gave a sneak preview Thursday of its $35,000 electric car that is critical to the Silicon Valley auto maker’s growth plans and soaring stock value.

Chief Executive Elon Musk said the model 3, with a minimum range of 215 miles per charge, would go into production in 2017.

Musk said 115,000 pre-orders had already been taken for the car.