Tesla CEO Musk: almost 400,000 orders received for new Model 3

OSLO (Reuters) - Electric car manufacturer Tesla Motors (TSLA.O) has received almost 400,000 orders for its latest car, the model 3 sedan, its CEO said on Thursday.

“We are now almost at 400,000 orders for the model 3,” Elon Musk told a conference held in the Norwegian capital. He added that the interest in the model had “surprised even us”.

On April 7, the company said it had received over 325,000 reservations for the model 3.