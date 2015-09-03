FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Tesla worker charged with posting confidential material on Web
#Technology News
September 3, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Tesla worker charged with posting confidential material on Web

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Signage is displayed outside of Tesla Motors before the Tesla Energy Powerwall Home Battery event in Hawthorne, California April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A former Tesla Motors engineer has been charged in federal court with felony computer intrusion for allegedly accessing his manager’s email account, sharing employee evaluations with others and posting confidential information on the Web.

Nima Kalbasi, a 28-year-old Canadian, then “tried to harm Tesla’s reputation and credibility by making false and misleading comments,” the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Thursday.

Kalbasi, who had worked as a mechanical engineer for the electric vehicle maker, which is based in Palo Alto, California, was arrested in Vermont on Aug. 24. He appeared in U.S. District Court in San Jose, California, on Aug. 27, the FBI said.

A lawyer for Kalbasi declined comment.

If convicted, Kalbasi faces a maximum of five years in prison for two felony counts of computer intrusion and one year for a count of misdemeanor computer intrusion.

Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Alexandria Sage and Dan Levine; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler

