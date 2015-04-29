Tesla to invest in charging infrastructure in Japan: Nikkei

A Tesla Model S is charged at a Tesla Motors dealership at Corte Madera Village, an outdoor retail mall, in Corte Madera, California May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors plans to make a big investment in charging infrastructure throughout Japan, the company’s CEO Elon Musk told the Nikkei in an interview.

All the charging stations will be either directly or indirectly solar powered, Musk told the daily.

“We’ll buy utility power that’s coming from solar panels, or we’ll have solar panels on the charge station itself. There will be no impact to the electrical grid in Japan,” Musk said in the interview.