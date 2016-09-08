FRANKFURT A Tesla electric car involved in a fatal crash in the Netherlands this week was not using the "Autopilot" function at the time of the accident, Tesla said on Thursday.
"Thus far, we can confirm from the car's logs that Autopilot was not engaged at any time during the drive cycle and that, consistent with the damage that was observed after the vehicle struck the tree, the vehicle was being driven at more than 155 kilometers an hour," a Tesla spokesman said in a statement.
The cause of the crash on a highway about 40 kilometres east of Amsterdam is still being investigated, and Tesla is cooperating with authorities, the company said.
In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a May 7 fatality in Florida in which a driver using Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system crashed into a truck.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Technology News
HP Enterprise strikes $8.8 billion deal with Micro Focus for software assets
LONDON/NEW YORK Hewlett-Packard Enterprise agreed to sell its software business to Micro Focus in a $8.8 billion deal that shrinks the Silicon Valley pioneer again while catapulting the little-known British firm into the top tier of European tech companies.
Google given more time to reply to EU antitrust charge on Android
BRUSSELS - Alphabet's Google has been given two more weeks to counter EU antitrust charges that it uses its dominant Android mobile operating system to block competitors, the European Commission said on Thursday.
British property website Zoopla sees earnings at top end of range
LONDON Property website Zoopla said annual earnings would hit the top end of forecasts, boosted by a higher number of property listings and growth in its price comparison service, confounding predictions that Brexit would freeze the market.