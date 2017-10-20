FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesla raises borrowing capacity for car leases to $1.1 billion
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 20, 2017 / 9:40 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Tesla raises borrowing capacity for car leases to $1.1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Friday it has increased its borrowing capacity for a car lease program to $1.1 billion from $600 million.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla introduces one of the first Model 3 cars off the Fremont factory's production line during an event at the company's facilities in Fremont, California, U.S. on July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage/File Photo

The move comes as the electric car maker spends heavily to fix production bottlenecks of its new Model 3 sedan.

The company increased the borrowing capacity under certain warehouse agreements, the company said in a filing. (bit.ly/2yx2P58) A spokesman said it was related to Tesla's car lease program.

In August, Tesla said it would raise about $1.5 billion through its first-ever offering of junk bonds as it seeks fresh sources of cash to ramp up production of its new Model 3 sedan.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.