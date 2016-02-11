Tesla shares in top gear after strong car sales forecast

(Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) posted their biggest percentage gain in nearly two years, as investors shrugged off a bigger quarterly loss to focus on the company’s aggressive sales forecast for its electric cars.

Tesla’s shares rose as much as 14 percent to $163.26 on Thursday morning, a day after Chief Executive Elon Musk promised that the company would start making money this year.

The company’s heavily shorted stock has lost 40 percent of its value this year, excluding Thursday’s gains, as Tesla has struggled with production delays and the detrimental effect of cheap gasoline prices on demand for electric cars.

Short interest on the company’s shares was 23 percent as of Jan. 29, the highest in nearly two years, suggesting that part of the stock price gain was due to short sellers covering their positions.

Tesla said on Wednesday it planned to deliver 80,000-90,000 Model S premium sedans and Model X crossover SUVs in 2016, about 8 percent more than market estimates, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Credit Suisse analysts said the most difficult part of the Model X launch appeared to be behind Tesla.

“This supports our channel checks, which indicate that recent Model X’s are arriving at distribution centers with substantially fewer quality issues,” they said.

Tesla started deliveries of Model Xs in September and delivered only 206 by the end of the year.

While the company surprised investors with the strength of its vehicle sales forecast, some Wall Street analysts said the target was ambitious and that Tesla’s cash burn rate remained a concern.

“While outlook is not unachievable, it does rely on meaningful acceleration of both Model X and total deliveries,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak said.

“(In) the past two years, final actual deliveries were 8-10 percent below initial guidance,” he said.

Credit Suisse and RBC cut their price targets on the stock, along with at least four other brokerages. UBS was the most bearish, cutting its target to $140 from $160.

Tesla’s capital expenses jumped 11.5 percent in the fourth quarter. Its cash reserves dropped to $1.2 billion as of Dec. 31 from $1.9 billion a year earlier.

UBS analyst Colin Langan said that, while Tesla’s forecast of positive net cash flow would “create a lot of excitement”, it did not tell the whole story because the company would draw from its $1 billion asset-backed loan.