Tesla says there is no safety defect in its Model S or X

A Tesla logo hangs on a building outside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc said on Friday there was no safety defect in its Model S or Model X, and that the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had not opened any investigation or any “preliminary evaluation” on the matter.

The NHTSA said on Thursday that it was reviewing reports of suspension problems in Tesla’s Model S and was seeking additional information from vehicle owners and the company.

The safety review follows reports of a possible defect in Tesla’s Model S that may cause suspension control arms to break, which could cause the driver to lose control of the car.

Responding to the reports, Tesla said that in April it had cooperated fully with the NHTSA as part of a "routine screening" on suspensions and that the agency did not ask for any further information. (bit.ly/1OfQ0iN)

Shares of Telsa closed down 2.6 percent at $229.36 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.