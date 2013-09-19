FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla shares hit record after Deutsche Bank note
#Global Markets
September 19, 2013

Tesla shares hit record after Deutsche Bank note

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) hit a record high on Thursday, boosted in part by an upbeat note from analysts at Deutsche Bank.

Shares of the electric car maker hit $177.92 and were recently up 6.3 percent at $176.63. Deutsche Bank raised its target price on the stock to $200 from $160 and said it expects Tesla to modestly outperform third-quarter margin expectations.

Tesla shares are up more than 420 percent so far this year.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chris Reese

