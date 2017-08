A Tesla Model S charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in Cabazon, California, U.S. May 18, 2016.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) shareholders voted "overwhelmingly" in favor of acquiring SolarCity Corp SCTY.O on Thursday, handing a victory to Chief Executive Elon Musk as he tries to create a carbon-free energy and transportation company.

The company's special meeting of stockholders was broadcast live on the Internet.